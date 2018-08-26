Fair season in full swing; Gibson Co. fair opens for season

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Grab your corn dogs and funnel cakes, fair season is upon us.

We stopped by the fairgrounds in Gibson county Saturday as crews were hard at work checking in exhibits and livestock shows have already begun.

Zach Marbrey, president of the Gibson County Fair Association says along with fair food, games and rides, there is also entertainment and events scheduled throughout the week.

This year’s theme is carnival lights and country nights.

“Throughout the week, we’ve got the trivia tournament, corn hole tournament, and we’ve got monster truck rides,” Marbrey said. “New to us this year, the predator monster trucks are coming in Friday night for the monster truck rides, Saturday night we have a demolition derby and as always on Monday night we’ve got the talent show coming back.”

The first day of the Gibson county fair is Monday and it will go until the first of September. Gates open at 6 p.m. during the wee and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers say entrance into the fair is free.