Kids play for a good cause at North Park soccer fields

Jackson, Tenn-

Kids play for a good cause at the Jackson Futbol Club’s Wolves weekend challenge today.

The wolves weekend challenge is the largest annual fundraiser for the Jackson Futbol Club.

The Jackson Futbol club is a nonprofit soccer club for boys and girls ages 5-18.

The tournament consisted of 25 teams including local soccer teams of Jackson.

All the proceeds provide scholarships that allow children to compete at the highest level of competitive soccer.