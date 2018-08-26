Parents save money at the annual Mommy and Me Consignment Sale

Jackson, Tenn. –Parenthood takes responsibility, patience and money.

But luckily at the Mommy and Me Consignment Sale, they can help parents with at least one of those.

Members of the Jackson Moms of Multiples tells us how affordable their items are.

“There’s items here from a dollar all the way up to 50-100 dollars for strollers and everything like that, but its much better than what you will find at the store,” said Debbie Hurst Treasurer of Jackson Moms of Multiples.

The amount of items here at the mommy and me consignment sale, is ridiculous, but you can find everything from the youngest, all the way up to the oldest.

“First off walking in it would be really overwhelming, there is a lot of stuff here, we have 4 rows of racks of clothing and everything, but it’s very overwhelming,” said Hurst.

Overwhelming, indeed it is, the amount of items here is endless. But this is all to give those parents a break from the normal expensive prices they find elsewhere.

“I mean you could get a very nice new stroller, double strollers are hard to find, that are going to cost you like $400, $100 here maybe less,” said Addison Le, President of Jackson Moms of Multiples.

For anyone who buys that $100 stroller will have part of their payment go to a great cause.

“We donate to Birth Choice and Women of Hope ministries and we also do donation to March of Dimes,” said Le.