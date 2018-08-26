Pinson church teaches youth the dangers of social media

The Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church celebrating Youth Day with a social media dangers presentation.

A winner. We all want our youth to win in life. We want them to succeed. There are many new technologies created to help them do just that. But technologies such as social media can have dangers that target our youth.

“This world is ever changing, and were faced with so many different evils, and different predators out there and social media is like the doorway,” said Rev. Dennis McBride.

Today’s presentation is created to close that doorway, by teaching their youth the dangers of social media.

“The internet is a big thing, everybody’s on social media and its great for research but it can also be a dangerous place, if you don’t know the safety rules,” said JPD Investigator Karrie Hart.

These safety rules aren’t only for the youth but for the parents as well says Investigator Hart.

“It starts with the parents, parents have to talk with their children, but the parents have to know what to talk to their children about, so the parents definitely have to be educated along with the children,” said Hart.

“Investigator Hart is going to equip me today also, so i can better help the youth, and be able to understand where their coming from,” said McBride.

It seems everyone at the church will be learning something new. But this won’t be the last time the church incorporates something else said Rev. McBride.

“This just gone be the beginning, were going to try to do other things,” said McBride.

JPD Investigator Karrie Hart says it’s her goal to educate parents and youth to be educated on social media.