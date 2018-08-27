Gibson County Fair kicks off its 163rd year

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.–Monday night kicks off the first night of the Gibson County Fair.

The 163rd Gibson County Fair is the longest running fair in the south. Monday, volunteers and the city of Bradford were recognized for their hard work and donations to this year’s event.

Organizers say this year is packed with fun events such as the Junior Live Stock show, Dollar Ride Night, Youth Night, canned food drive, monster truck and much more.

The fair carries on the tradition of free gate entry.