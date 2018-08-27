Hot And Humid Weather Returns

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have returned to the Dog Days of August after a brief break last week. Temperatures started off in the mid to low 70s across West Tennessee. We’ll quickly climb through the 80s and top out around 93°F this afternoon. On the thermometer at least. The bigger story will be the heat index. This afternoon we’ll be hanging between 97 and 102 this afternoon. If you’re lucky though. There is a chance of a few isolated storms during the max heating of the day. A few storms may briefly become strong to possibly severe. Main threat will be with isolated damaging winds.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com