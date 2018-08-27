Hot and Humid Weather Through the End of August

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, August 27th

Isolated showers have been showing up around West Tennessee today but very few if any have had any significant rainfall so far. Rain chances remain low this week, and we’ll likely close out the month well below average amounts of rainfall for August.

TONIGHT

After another hot and humid afternoon, we’ll get another mild and muggy night! A few showers and thunderstorms popped up this afternoon but the activity will dwindle after sunset. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by Tuesday morning.

Another hot and humid afternoon with highs in the lower 90s today under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible with a 20% chance for rain in West Tennessee but you might be hoping for rain with a heat index of 103°F this afternoon.Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

