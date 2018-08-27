‘Men on the Move’ welcome JMCSS students back to school

JACKSON, Tenn. — “So many beautiful smiles stepping off the bus,” Catherine Douglas Haynes said.

Haynes, a member at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, was part of a group of community members and city officials who welcomed students back to school Monday morning.

The group visited most Jackson-Madison County Schools as part of the Men on the Move, an effort led by Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd to get community organizations involved with schools and students in the district.

“(It’s) an opportunity to build a relationship with our schools and our churches, and maybe get our kids to working, and encourage our kids to be better students and better leaders within the community,” Dodd said.

The community is there to help them along the way, as churches and other organizations have chosen different schools to support.

“Every church have adopted a school, so this is the school that we have adopted,” Haynes said. “To support the kids to let them know how much we love them and we are here for them in every need that we can supply to them.”

Councilman Dodd encourages students to have a safe school year.

“I hope they have a successful school year and have a safe school year, and just continue to be successful — realize that this is just the beginning, not the end,” Dodd said.

The support was strong. With every handshake and fist bump, each student received a warm welcome.

Organizers say these events benefit more than the students.

“And I appreciate them,” Haynes said. “Thanks for the hug they give me today. They motivated me today.”