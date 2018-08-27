Mugshots : Madison County : 8/24/18 – 8/27/18 August 27, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/48Mark Ballard Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/48Amber Merrifield Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card, theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/48Gregory Smith Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 4/48Amie Britt Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/48Amy Overton Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/48Andre Croom DUI, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident Show Caption Hide Caption 7/48Anthony Wilson Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/48Apprecia Taylor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/48Asia Carter Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/48Betty Sails Resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/48Billy Brenstein Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/48Billy Matthews Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/48Brittany Perry Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/48Cameron Holloway Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 15/48Candice Stone Aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/48Carlos Espinoza Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/48Charles Wilson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 18/48Cody Whitehead DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 19/48Courtney Taylor Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 20/48Damonte Clopton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/48Darly Cole Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/48David Trullet Prohibited weapons, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 23/48Edward Gilbert Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/48Felipe Bobbitt Schedule II & VI drug violations, indecent exposure, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/48James Evans Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/48Jawan Brown Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/48Jesse Stewart Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 28/48Johnathan Jarrett Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/48Johnetra Person Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/48Joshua Jackson Davenport Evading arrest, driver's license violations Show Caption Hide Caption 31/48Leslie Sheilds Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 32/48Mark Vandiver Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/48Michael Cormier Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 34/48Michael Smith Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 35/48Monterio Anderson Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 36/48Nicholas Geipel Aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 37/48Quentin Taylor Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 38/48Rachel McCall Schedule II drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 39/48Raylonda Rogers Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/48Richard Bowen Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/48Robert Appleton DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 42/48Shawntavious Milan Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 43/48Shemica Butler Aggravated assault, theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 44/48Summer Blackstock Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 45/48Tamer Shanklin Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 46/48Timothy Stone Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 47/48Tomeka Jones Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 48/48Yvette Jones Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/24/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/27/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore