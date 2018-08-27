Mugshots : Madison County : 8/24/18 – 8/27/18

1/48 Mark Ballard Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/48 Amber Merrifield Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card, theft under $500

3/48 Gregory Smith Failure to comply

4/48 Amie Britt Aggravated assault



5/48 Amy Overton Schedule I & II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/48 Andre Croom DUI, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident

7/48 Anthony Wilson Assault

8/48 Apprecia Taylor Failure to appear



9/48 Asia Carter Simple domestic assault

10/48 Betty Sails Resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation

11/48 Billy Brenstein Failure to appear

12/48 Billy Matthews Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/48 Brittany Perry Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/48 Cameron Holloway Underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

15/48 Candice Stone Aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/48 Carlos Espinoza Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/48 Charles Wilson Public intoxication

18/48 Cody Whitehead DUI, violation of implied consent law

19/48 Courtney Taylor Leaving the scene of an accident

20/48 Damonte Clopton Failure to appear



21/48 Darly Cole Simple domestic assault

22/48 David Trullet Prohibited weapons, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

23/48 Edward Gilbert Simple domestic assault

24/48 Felipe Bobbitt Schedule II & VI drug violations, indecent exposure, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/48 James Evans Driving on revoked/suspended license

26/48 Jawan Brown Simple domestic assault

27/48 Jesse Stewart Failure to comply

28/48 Johnathan Jarrett Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/48 Johnetra Person Violation of probation

30/48 Joshua Jackson Davenport Evading arrest, driver's license violations

31/48 Leslie Sheilds Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, simple possession/casual exchange

32/48 Mark Vandiver Driving on revoked/suspended license



33/48 Michael Cormier Failure to comply

34/48 Michael Smith Shoplifting

35/48 Monterio Anderson Theft under $999

36/48 Nicholas Geipel Aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia, fugitive-hold for other agency



37/48 Quentin Taylor Driving while unlicensed

38/48 Rachel McCall Schedule II drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription, resisting stop/arrest

39/48 Raylonda Rogers Violation of probation

40/48 Richard Bowen Violation of probation



41/48 Robert Appleton DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence

42/48 Shawntavious Milan Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

43/48 Shemica Butler Aggravated assault, theft over $1,000

44/48 Summer Blackstock Violation of probation



45/48 Tamer Shanklin Vandalism

46/48 Timothy Stone Failure to appear

47/48 Tomeka Jones Simple domestic assault

48/48 Yvette Jones Schedule VI drug violations

































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/24/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/27/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.