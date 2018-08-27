Officer hit by car while directing traffic at Dresden school; driver charged

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A Dresden police officer was injured after he was hit by a car while directing traffic at Dresden Middle School.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the officer, identified as Jordan Rickman, was hit around 7 a.m. Monday.

The officer told Weakley County Sheriff’s Office investigators he was attempted to keep a car, driven by 66-year-old Anita Braddy, from turning. A news release says Rickman walked up to the car to tell Braddy why she could not turn the way she wanted to turn.

Investigators say she accelerated, running over the officer.

Braddy was arrested by a deputy already at the school and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, as well as a traffic violation.

Rickman was taken by ambulance to Volunteer Hospital in Martin. His condition was not immediately available.