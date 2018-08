6 medium potatoes

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

½ stick margarine

1/3 cup chopped onion

1 cup sour cream

parsley flakes Cook potatoes in jackets. Cool, peel, grate, and salt.

Heat soup and add cheese, margarine, and onions till melted. Blend in sour cream. Stir into potatoes. Pour into a casserole dish. Bake 20-25 minutes at 325. Decorate with parsley flakes. Can be made day early, refrigerated and baked later. (These are even good cold as leftovers!)