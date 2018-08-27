Summer School Delight

Submitted by: Tonya Gilbert

Ingredients:

2-12ct box of ice cream sandwiches ( favorite brand)

1 bowl of extra creamy cool whip

Favorite cookies(crumbled)

Jar of favorite caramel

Cherries (optional)

Prepare:

Line cake pan with ice cream sandwiches, then pour caramel over that layer. Apply cool whip lightly. Repeat layer with rest of ingredients then top with your favorite cookie and/ or cherries.

Cool whip and cookie layer should be your top layer. You can use as much or as little ingredients as you want. Cut into slices, sit back and enjoy.

Thanks for letting me share my favorite treat with you all.

I do not clam this as my recipe but it is my favorite to eat.