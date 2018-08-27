US Marshals seek 2 in assault, robbery of Chester Co. woman

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects in a weekend robbery.

Drew Thomas Lott, 28, and Alexander Shawn Matthews, 22, are both wanted in connection with the robbery of a 76-year-old woman early Sunday morning in her home on Wilson School Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the two men went to the home of one of Lott’s relatives where they demanded money, bound the woman with tape, took her jewelry and left in her vehicle.

The sheriff’s office has issued warrants for both men on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft over $60,000 and assault.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 731-989-2787.