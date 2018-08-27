Weakley Co. man stabbed, investigators search for suspect

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Weakley County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man at a home near Dresden early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the stabbing around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at a home on Stallings Road. The release says a 32-year-old man had been stabbed twice in the chest by 47-year-old Larry Ogle during an argument.

Investigators say the victim was flown by medical helicopter to a Memphis hospital where he was treated and released.

Warrants on charges of aggravated assault has been issued for Ogle’s arrest.

Ogle is not in custody at this time.

Investigators say the stabbing is still under investigation.