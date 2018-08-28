4 arrested in Weakley County meth bust

1/4 James Matthew Hall

2/4 Taja Allen

3/4 Brianna O'Callaghan

4/4 Sabrina Ricketts







WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Four people are facing meth charges after an investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators searched a home Monday on Old Highway 22 near New Valley Road, between Gleason and McKenzie.

According to a news release, investigators found more than a half-ounce of crystal methamphetamine, several sets of digital scales, a loaded .308-caliber rifle and meth pipes.

James Matthew Hall, 43, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the release.

Investigators say Hall’s cell phone continued to ring after Hall was brought to the jail, and investigators pretended to be Hall and arranged to sell meth to Taja Allen, 21, of Greenfield.

Deputies set up a meeting at a convenience store in Dresden where deputies arrested Allen along with Brianna O’Callaghan, 25, of Martin and Sabrina Ricketts, 32, of Bradford. The three were arrested on charges of criminal attempt to possess methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The release says a small amount of meth was found in the car in which the three arrived.

Allen told investigators he had brought $120 in cash to buy the meth, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office says additional charges could be filed in the investigation.