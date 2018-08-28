ATF offers reward in search for Ripley man on TBI Top 10

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional reward for information leading to the arrest of a Ripley man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted.

Sequna Copeland, 29, of Ripley, was added last week to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted suspects. Copeland, also known as “Cutthroat” and “Pinky,” is wanted by the ATF, the TBI, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service for violating the conditions of supervised release on federal charges.

According to the ATF, Copeland is wanted as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Copeland is facing additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of property, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give immediate notice of an accident.

The agency is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Copeland’s arrest. The TBI is offering a $2,500 reward.

On Friday, the TBI said Copeland may be in the Ripley or Lauderdale County-area. The ATF says he may still be in the West Tennessee area.

Copeland is described as a black male, about 5-feet, 11-inches and weighing about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Copeland or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS.