City leaders go over agenda for upcoming city council meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson City Council meets Tuesday for their monthly agenda review.

The main topic of discussion was the resurfacing of east Jackson streets. City leaders said many streets in the area have not been resurfaced in years.

District two’s city councilman Johnny Dodd said they have been receiving more complaints of potholes following this past winter’s snow.

He agrees that the streets are in bad shape and is excited to see that change.

“One of the main things we covered was street resurfacing as a community. East Jackson, get ready we’re about to get some streets,” said Dodd.

The Jackson City Council will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 4.