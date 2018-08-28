Cooper Baugus put his faith in God and he delivered winning the player of the week

TRENTON, Tenn. — Peabody’s Cooper Baugus is no stranger from getting up from big hits, just this past summer he was involved in a car accident that led to some bleeding in his brain.

One doctor made it seem like he may miss a significant amount of time, that was until he got a second opinion. That second doctor told him he could be back as early as two weeks. He was feeling good because he knew the Tide had big plans in the 2018 season. His toughness and perseverance are what helped his team pick up a big road win against Milan and also helped him win the Player of the Week honor. But Baugus knows, all this is because of one person.

“It feels great, at first I want to thank God for putting me in the position I am today because without him I wouldn’t be where I am and I just want to thank him for blessing me with the abilities that I have and just thank him for the recovery that I had,” Baugus said.

He’s as tough as nails when facing a tough situation and he was put into one in last Friday’s game against the Bulldogs.

Down late in the fourth quarter, his teams back was up against a wall. They need 15 yards to move the chains on fourth down. Not rattled by the moment, Baugus said a quick prayer, then did what big-time players do in big-time situations, make a big-time play.

“When I dropped back, you know it was 4th and 15, you got to get the first down or else it’s over,” Baugus said. “My line gave me time, without my line I wouldn’t have got that pass off and then when I threw it to Noah, I saw him catch it and he made a move and one of our receivers made a big block that made that touchdown happen and after that everybody was so excited even me, I just couldn’t control myself I was so excited.”

That was the first road win against Milan in several seasons.

Now the Tide will look to rebound and take down a tough Union City squad with sights on securing a top spot in their region.