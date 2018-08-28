Hot And Muggy Again Today

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. Temperatures started off in the middle to low 70s. This morning and through Noon we’ll see temperatures rapidly rising through the 70s and 80s up to around 90 through noon. Clouds will start to develop this afternoon, which will slow down the temperatures just a bit. An isolated storm or two is possible, however like yesterday, they’ll be few and far between. Heat index today will be between 98 and 102 degrees.

