Jackson Christian presents “An Evening with Anthem Lights”

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local private school is raising money for scholarships through music.

Jackson Christian presented an evening with “Anthem Lights” to raise money. The event took place Tuesday evening on Jackson Christian’s campus.

Guests purchased tickets and donated their money towards auction items.

“13 percent of our students receive some type of financial aid and all the dollars raised tonight go to benefit our students that need help with financial aid and allow them to come here,” said Blake Beckham, director of advancement at Jackson Christian.

Gift baskets and handmade crafts were some of the auction items.