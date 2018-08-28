MADD Tennessee seeks to bring back specialty license plates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A specialty license plate could be given a second chance, with your help.

In 2016, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, lost their specialty license plates after not enough of the plates sold to meet the required minimum to keep them in circulation.

Now, Sen. Paul Bailey has granted the plate another chance.

If MADD can pre-sell 1,000 plates before June 30 of 2019, the design will be put back into circulation.

According to MADD Tennessee, the license plates not only raise awareness of the issues of drunk driving, but the proceeds received from each plate help fund the MADD victim services program, providing help to those who have been affected by impaired driving.

The specialty plate costs an extra $35 each year.

If you are interested in pre-ordering a plate, visit tnmaddplates.com.