Man wanted in Weakley Co. stabbing turns himself in

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection with a weekend stabbing has turned himself in to investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, Larry Ogle, 47, contacted an investigator with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and arranged to turn himself in on charges of aggravated assault. Ogle was wanted after a fight that led to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a home on Stallings Road near Dresden.

The release says Ogle met investigators at the National Guard Armory in Dresden and was taken into custody.

Investigators say Ogle stabbed a 32-year-old man around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis by medical helicopter, where he was treated and later released.