Mugshots : Madison County : 8/27/18 – 8/28/18 August 28, 2018

1/19Shelby Parham Criminal simulation, violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations

2/19Joshua Lee Parker Schedule VI drug violations

3/19Alfred Roberson Aggravated assault

4/19Antonio Tipler Violation of community corrections

5/19Kayley Burnett Violation of probation

6/19Calandre Hunt Failure to appear

7/19Chauffery Tisdale Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/19Darrius Lott Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/19Scott Alan Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/19Dewayne Holt Public intoxication

11/19Fakesha Jacox Forgery

12/19Henry Fagans Violation of community corrections

13/19Juan Simmons Violation of probation

14/19Sandra Ware Violation of probation

15/19Justin Walker Aggravated assault

16/19Michael Boykin Violation of community corrections

17/19Raymoane Jackson False reports

18/19Shadeed McDaniel Theft under $999, driving while unlicensed

19/19Tequilla Jones Theft under $999, vandalism

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/28/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.