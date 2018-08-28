Mugshots : Madison County : 8/27/18 – 8/28/18

1/19 Shelby Parham Criminal simulation, violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations

2/19 Joshua Lee Parker Schedule VI drug violations

3/19 Alfred Roberson Aggravated assault

4/19 Antonio Tipler Violation of community corrections



5/19 Kayley Burnett Violation of probation

6/19 Calandre Hunt Failure to appear

7/19 Chauffery Tisdale Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/19 Darrius Lott Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/19 Scott Alan Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/19 Dewayne Holt Public intoxication

11/19 Fakesha Jacox Forgery

12/19 Henry Fagans Violation of community corrections



13/19 Juan Simmons Violation of probation

14/19 Sandra Ware Violation of probation

15/19 Justin Walker Aggravated assault

16/19 Michael Boykin Violation of community corrections



17/19 Raymoane Jackson False reports

18/19 Shadeed McDaniel Theft under $999, driving while unlicensed

19/19 Tequilla Jones Theft under $999, vandalism







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/28/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.