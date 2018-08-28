No arrests one week after deadly bar shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police said they have not made any arrests more than a week after a deadly shooting at a bar in west Jackson. Police said one person died and four others were injured.

“All we know is the young many died,” Lonnie Davis, a local business owner, said.

Jackson police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the Aug. 20 shooting at Cody’s.

“Nothing surprises me after being here for six years,” Davis said.

Jackson police said Braxton Watkins, 20, died in the shooting. Officers said four others were injured, taken to the hospital, and released.

“The police and Crime Stoppers, we’re going to need your help in solving this crime,” Crime Stoppers Director Mike Johnson said.

Johnson said they have not gotten a lot of tips about the shooting. “It’s real important that you get involved, because who knows when it’s going to happen again,” he said. “You’re letting a killer run loose.”

Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said they are researching and looking at the number of calls at Cody’s. He said it is possible the city could file public nuisance action against the bar.

“Hopefully, they’ll catch whoever did it and put that to rest,” Michael Ragan, who works nearby, said.

Davis said the shooting does not surprise him. “They don’t care about this neighborhood anymore,” he said. “This is just, it’s the bad part of Jackson.”

Johnson said you will remain anonymous and could receive a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

You can submit a tip online or call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).