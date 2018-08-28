UPDATE: Sheriff’s office says no threat after shooting puts nearby school on lockdown

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat in the area after a Tuesday morning shooting that led to a lockdown at a nearby school.

Deputies responded just before noon Tuesday to a shooting in the 2800 block of Christmasville Road, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Tom Mapes.

Mapes says there is no threat in the area.

Sheriff John Mehr confirms an adult male was shot and later treated and released from a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office notified nearby Northeast Middle School shortly after the report of the shooting. The school was placed on a “soft lockdown” as a precaution.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation. Anyone who observed any suspicious activity or has information that could lead to an arrest is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

Earlier story:

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local middle school is on lockdown as deputies investigate a shooting in the area.

Northeast Middle School, located on Christmasville Road, has been placed on a precautionary lockdown due to an incident off campus, according to the Jackson-Madison County School System.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the area of Christmasville Road and Oakfield Road.

The intersection of the roads is less than two miles from the school.