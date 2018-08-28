Part-time Assignment Editor — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV has an immediate opening for a part-time Assignment Editor. The Assignment Editor monitors the police and fire scanners, answers the newsroom phone, works with crews in the field and helps plan our overall news coverage. They also telephone and work with law enforcement and fire departments to assist with our coverage of Breaking News and/or Severe Weather. Our Assignment Editor develops contacts in the community, cultivates story ideas and performs other duties which may be assigned based upon the events of the day.

The Assignment Editor will work 20 hours per week. They will work 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, plus an additional 8 hours during the week. This person could work 10 hours on Saturday and Sunday if they are not available during the week.

The Assignment Editor will also help post stories to the station’s website on Saturday and Sunday.

During major Breaking News or Severe Weather events, these hours could expand. Basic writing skills are required, as well as the ability to work in a fast-paced and at times high-stress environment.

If interested, send your resume, hours of availability and salary requirements to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.