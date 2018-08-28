Scattered Storms Wednesday Afternoon and Evening

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, August 28th

More of the same today, but if you’re looking for rain, a cold front will influence our weather by bringing some scattered showers and thunderstorms to West Tennessee tomorrow and Thursday. Some parts of West Tennessee are still dealing with abnormally dry conditions but a decent amount of rainfall is possible before the month ends on Friday!

TONIGHT

After another hot and humid afternoon, we’ll get another mild and muggy night! A few showers popped up in the Mid-South this afternoon but the activity will dwindle after sunset. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by Wednesday morning.

Hot and humid again on Wednesday with highs in the 90s but the chance for rain is looking more likely tomorrow. Most of the morning and early afternoon will remain dry but by late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will move into northwest TN and continue pushing southeast. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy showers and frequent lightning so stay weather aware! Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

