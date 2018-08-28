Suspect in May marijuana raid pleads guilty to federal charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man charged in a May drug raid at a Madison County home has pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of marijuana.

Michael Boutin pleaded guilty to the charge in federal court in Jackson after initially pleading not guilty to the indictment in May.

Court documents say Boutin, his wife Tawni Boutin, and William Cisco were at Cisco’s Watson Road home when investigators with Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics searched the property.

During the search, investigators found 15 and a half pounds of marijuana, as well as hash oil, inside a motorhome on the property, according to court documents.

Boutin’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.