Funeral services for Alma Lee McNeal, age 79, of Denmark, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 2:00 pm at St. John No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church in Denmark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. McNeal passed away Friday, August 24, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, August 31, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. McNeal will lie in state Saturday morning at St. John No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church from 1:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.