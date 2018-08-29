Mr. Teddy Leroy Hoskins, age 80 of Camden, TN passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018 at Henry County Healthcare. Mr. Hoskins was born on December 7, 1937 in Dayton, KY to the late Edgar Hoskins and Winnie Johnson Hoskins. He was a retired Financial Advisor & CEO of Hoskins Advisory Group and a member of Grace Baptist Church in Camden. Mr. Hoskins was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Survived by:

Wife: Connie Hoskins of Camden, TN

Son: Steven (Stephanie) Hoskins of Nashville, TN

Brothers: Bill (Kay) Hoskins of Ohio

Mike (Carol) Hoskins of Pennsylvania

Grandchild: Alison Hoskins

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 3 pm at the Grace Baptist Church in Camden, TN with Bro. Gary Greer officiating.