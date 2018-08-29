3rd person charged in 2010 death of elderly Savannah woman

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A third person is now charged in connection with a 2010 cold case homicide investigation.

John Howard Provence, 68, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Provence is charged in connection with the September 2010 death of 80-year-old Otylier Callens. She was found inside her Ryan Street home.

Provence, of Savannah, is currently in custody at the Hardin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Two other suspects, Michael Scott Mowdy, 35, and Patsy Lynn Shelby, 68, are also facing charges in Callens’ death.