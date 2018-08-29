Birdie Mae Martin

Funeral services for Birdie Mae Martin, age 64, of Indianapolis, Indiana, will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 11:00 am at Blairs Chapel CME Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Martin passed away on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Visitation will begin on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Martin will lie in state Saturday morning at Blairs Chapel CME Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.