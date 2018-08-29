Chandler L. Pittman

Chandler L. Pittman, age 24, passed away on Monday, August 27, 2018.

Chandler was born on January 16, 1994 in Jackson TN, the son of Larry and Brenda Pittman. He was a graduate of Madison Academic High School and had attended Union University. He was a believer and a follower of Christ. He was employed at the Vitamin Shoppe.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Brenda Pittman of Jackson, TN; two brothers, Dylan Pittman and his wife Gabrielle of Jackson, TN and Jeremy Pittman of Jackson, TN and his aunt, Karen Simon of Jackson, TN

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, August 31, 2018 at Oakfield Cemetery, with John Powell officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors prior to the graveside service.

Pallbearers will be Dylan Pittman, Jeremy Pittman, Michael Adkisson, Chris Koon, Jacob Long and Eric Widmer.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com