Enrollment up about 7 percent at Jackson State Community College

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College said enrollment is up this year.

The college hosted a Welcome Back Bash on campus Wednesday. Emily Eads, a freshman, started classes this week. “My first day I found all my classes, all the teachers were set up, so nobody was lost,” she said.

JSCC Vice President of Student Services Brian Gann said enrollment is up about 7 percent overall from this time last year. He said they have also seen a 10 percent increase in new student enrollment.

“Seeing a lot of new faces, a lot of people taking advantage of the great state programs like Reconnect, Tennessee Promise,” Gann said.

Gann said they have about 1,000 Tennessee Promise students this year. The program provides tuition for graduating high school seniors who qualify.

Tennessee Reconnect gives adults money to go back to school. “We have about 800 students taking advantage of that program, and that’s probably about double what we were expecting,” Gann said.

Gann said this is the first full year for the new Tennessee Reconnect Program. He said he thinks that program is a big factor in enrollment.

“Most people are able to go at little to no cost, or we may even be able to give them some money back to help with books and gas and those kinds of things,” Gann said.

Eads chose to take advantage of Tennessee Promise. “It’s a great opportunity because you get two years for free,” she said. “I mean, why wouldn’t anybody want to take that?”

Gann said adults interested in Tennessee Reconnect can still sign up for classes this fall and in the spring.