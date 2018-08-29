Jackson police need assistance locating missing person with brain injury

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators and officers of the Jackson Police Department are trying to locate a missing person.

Jackson police are trying to locate Cameron Delgado, from Gettysburg Drive, who struggles with mental health issues.

Delgado left an assisted care facility Aug. 27 and has not returned. He suffers from a traumatic brain injury and requires daily medication.

Delgado is known to frequent RIFA but has traveled to Memphis and Jacksonville, FL, by hitchhiking.

Delgado is approximately 5’9” and weighs between 215 to 230 pounds. He was last observed wearing a Mohawk style haircut.

If anyone has information on Delgado’s whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.