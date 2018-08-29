Kristin Danielle Freeman

Funeral services for Kristin Danielle Freeman, age 35, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Freeman passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at her residence in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Visitation will begin Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Freeman will lie in state Friday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.