Lane College welcomes students back to campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the 136th year of classes at Lane College, and Vice President of Academic Affairs Michelle Stewart says the school has a lot to look forward to this semester.

“We are just excited about all the new things that are going on this semester,” Stewart said. “We have a new career pathways initiative, we have a Lane Institute focused on student success, and we are committed to prior learning assessments, so bringing more adult students back to college.”

She spoke with the students for their convocation. “Chapel and convocations serves as a key part of the Lane College experience in terms of motivating students and making certain that they are part of a community,” she said.

At the ceremony, Dr. Stewart is discussing perseverance with the students, and as a first-generation college student, Kadarius Scott believes that’s right on topic.

“Basically pushing through, being a first-generation college student in my family, it’s just persevering, pushing through, going over and beyond my call of duty and making my family proud,” Scott said.

He says these services prepare him for life after college.

“Once you graduate from college, things will come your way, and you going to a Christian institution that has chapel that has instilled in you some spiritual things, you will be equipped for the world,” he said.

Chapel is every Wednesday at 11 a.m. during the school year, and all students, faculty and staff are required to go.