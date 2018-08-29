Local students work with exotic animals

Local students took education to an exotic level.

East Chester Elementary School students took part in a wildlife senses program with the “Natural History Education Company of the Mid-South”.

An array of animals were used to show case the different senses used by different wildlife.

Wildlife Biologist and President of the company Bob Tarter says this hour program is held annually at the school.

“We are animals that are eclipsing all the different senses, everything from site smell hear taste and touch. Our line up this year is the South African bullfrog, the chinchilla from South America, black and white tagu from the rain forests of South America, raccoon, red fox and Eurasian eagle owl,” said Bob Tarter.

The company has been to several other schools across Chester County and also visits several states across the Mid-South.