Madison County election commissioners prepare for November election

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Madison County Election Commission prepares for the upcoming general election.

The Whitehall Elementary School voting location will be moving for the November election.

Commissioners plan to relocate to Jackson Careers and Technology Middle School if it meets the Americans with Disabilities Act criteria.

Voters in that precinct will be notified of the new location and will also receive a new voter registration card by mail.

“Whitehall Elementary School will. . .most likely be under construction in November during that election,” said Kim Buckley, administrator of elections for Madison County.

The commissioners also approved the candidates for the Medon and Three Way city elections ahead of the November elections.