Neighbors speak out after third person is arrested in 2010 murder

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — After the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested yet another suspect in a local murder that happened nearly eight years ago, neighbors who live in the area are speaking out.

“I think justice has been done now. I mean, it just took time to do it,” said Diane Cummings, who lives in the area.

Neighbors react after a third person is arrested in connection to the murder of Otylier Callens, or “O.T.,” as they called her.

“You just can’t believe it, because nothing like that had ever happened over here and especially her,” Cummings said, “because she was a good Christian woman and everything.”

They say they can still remember the night back in September 2010. Officials say Callens was found dead in the living room her house with a plastic bag wrapped around her; her purse beside her with a torn strap.

“There was like, umpteen police cars; city, county, and state, unmarked cars, and I didn’t know what was going on until the next morning,” said neighbor James Brown.

The first suspect arrested in late may was Callens’s only daughter, Patsy Lynn Shelby, charged with first degree murder.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry spoke with neighbors on Ryan Street who say since the murder took place back in 2010, they always had a feeling it was family related.

“For a while there, I thought it was a cover-up,” Brown said, “because it didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what was going on.”

A few weeks ago, Michael Mowdy was arrested, then, according to the TBI, a third suspect, John Provence, was arrested Tuesday. Neighbors say even though time goes by, the memory of O.T. Callens is not forgotten.

“Well I sure do miss her. I really do,” said Brown, “and she sure was a true friend.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tried contacting the TBI several times Wednesday afternoon, but no one was available for comment. We are still unsure as to a motive or the relationship of the two men accused in the murder of O.T. Callens. Local law enforcement said they expect even more arrests in the near future.

Both Michael Mowdy and John Provence are each charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, and one count of especially aggravated robbery.

