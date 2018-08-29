Newscast Producer — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV, West Tennessee’s News Channel, has an opening for a Newscast Producer. WBBJ-TV is located between Nashville and Memphis and is the dominant regional news operation in the West Tennessee market.

Producers are the backbone of our newsroom. We are looking for a creative, self-starting journalist who will lead exciting, energetic and informative newscasts.

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:

Select and write stories for the newscast

Determine order of content

Decide how to best tell stories using video, soundbites and graphics

Quickly write general and breaking news stories

Excellent spelling and attention to detail is a must

Use social media to drive viewers to the newscast and to our website

Use solid news judgement to gather content from local, regional, national and international sources

Other news duties as assigned

A four-year degree in broadcast journalism, communications or related field is preferred.

Send resume and salary requirements to the below address or via email to ssanders@wbbjtv.com.

WBBJ – News

Producer Position

346 Muse St.

Jackson, TN 38301

Jackson Telecasters, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.