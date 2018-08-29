Partly To Mostly Cloudy With Scattered Storms This Afternoon

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee, we have another warm start to the day with temps in the mid to lower 70s. There is also a little bit of cloud cover, especially along and south of I-40 this morning. They will give way to mostly sunny skies this morning. In fact, I think the first half of the day will remain quiet. Clouds will start to increase though towards this afternoon as an outflow from the storms neat I-70 in Illinois and Missouri this morning. Although, despite the excessive instability, the further south that line moves the farther removed it will be from shear, so storms are expected to become increasingly disorganized with southward extent. A storm or two could be strong initially mainly in northwest Tennessee mainly during the daytime hours.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com