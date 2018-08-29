Philip Dewayne Rogers

Funeral services for Philip Dewayne Rogers, age 61, formerly of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads. Mr. Rogers passed away Monday, August 13, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Visitation will begin Wednesday morning, August 29, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Rogers will lie in state Thursday morning from 9:00 am until time of service at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.