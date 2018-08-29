Wayne Askew

Funeral services for Wayne Askew, age 62, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mr. Askew passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Alvin C. York Medical Center.

Visitation will begin Friday, August 31, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Askew will lie in state Saturday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.