Scattered Storms This Evening and Thursday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, August 28th

It’s been another hot and humid day but thankfully, some rain is returning to the area! As expected, thunderstorms are scattered about the area today with not everyone picking up rain but some getting heavy downpours! The strongest storms this afternoon and evening could have gusty winds and frequent lightning but the overall risk for severe weather remains low.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the early evening with only a slight chance for rain overnight. Not everyone’s going to get rain but it’ll be another mild and muggy start to the day tomorrow with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s area wide Thursday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Thursday, especially during the later hours of the morning through early evening with locally heavy rain and frequent lightning in the worst of the storms. Temperatures will be cooler under cloudier skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast for the Labor Day Weekend, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

