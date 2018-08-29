St. Mary’s students get lesson in kindness

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local private school receives a message of kindness.

St. Mary’s Catholic School welcomed a special guest Wednesday.

Cartoon character Ned, with a program featuring Kenyan students, showed kindergarten through eighth graders at St. Mary’s the importance of kindness.

Students were able to play games along with Ned and the Kenyan students during a video presentation.

St. Mary’s principal says she hopes students learn an important lesson, in a fun way.

Afterward the kids were able to buy handmade Kenyan items that will help purify the drinking water in Kenya.