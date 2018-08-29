Tennessee tourism: $20B spent in 2017, $1.8B in tax revenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State officials say a record-setting $20.8 billion was spent on tourism in Tennessee last year, a 6.3 percent increase from 2016.

Gov. Bill Haslam revealed Tuesday that Tennessee brought in $1.8 billion in state and local tax revenue from tourism, a 7.6 percent increase from 2016. That increase is higher than the 4.6 percent national growth of travel-related state tax revenues.

Haslam said all 95 counties had an increase in tourism spending last year, with 20 counties topping $100 million.

Five counties exceeded $1 billion: Davidson County and Nashville at $6.5 billion; $3.5 billion in Shelby County, where Memphis is located; $2 billion in Sevier County, gateway to the Smoky Mountains; $1.1 billion in Hamilton County, Chattanooga’s county; and $1.1 billion in Knox County, home to Knoxville.