Weakley Co. man accused of messaging suspect’s phone to buy meth

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sharon man is facing charges after investigators say he tried to buy meth from a suspect who was arrested on a meth charge earlier this week.

According to a news release, 32-year-old Matthew King texted the cell phone of a suspect who was arrested earlier this week on a meth charge. Investigators answered the text messages and set up a meeting in Sharon, the release says.

King was at the location where investigators set up the meeting. He had meth in his possession when taken into custody, according to the release.

King is charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, criminal attempt to possess methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.