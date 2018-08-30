Lane College shows appreciation to newly elected J-MC School Board members

JACKSON, Tenn.– Lane College held an appreciation reception for the newly elected Jackson-Madison County School Board members.

The reception was on the college campus in the Cyber Cafe. Newly appointed members were welcomed with goodie bags from the school..

The Lane College student president and the university’s president spoke at Thursday night’s event.

Lane officials said they hope to continue a great education relationship with the Jackson-Madison County School Board.

“People who run for public office are not appreciated often times. The public will jump on them and just tell them that there doing a bad job and we feel like its very important that we show our appreciation of them,” said Richard Donnell, senior advisor to the Lane College president.

Lane officials also said they hope to do this again with the next round of school board members.