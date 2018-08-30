Mugshots : Madison County : 8/29/18 – 8/30/18

1/15 Cody Fenti Theft under $999

2/15 Tiffany Wells Failure to appear

3/15 Cedric Robertson Simple domestic assault, vandalism

4/15 Christopher Wilson Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/15 Clinton Berry Failure to appear

6/15 Devon McLain Violation of community corrections

7/15 Denair Woodard Simple domestic assault

8/15 Freddie Long Fugitive-Hold for other agency



9/15 Jesse Buelow Violation of probation, failure to appear

10/15 John Fitzgerald Aggravated assault

11/15 Johnny Ivey Failure to appear

12/15 Lydia Kapunan Shoplifting



13/15 Michael Sparks Violation of community corrections

14/15 Stevie Taylor Shoplifting, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/15 Walter Matthews Violation of probation































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/29/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/30/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.