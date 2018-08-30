Mugshots : Madison County : 8/29/18 – 8/30/18 August 30, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Cody Fenti Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Tiffany Wells Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Cedric Robertson Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Christopher Wilson Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Clinton Berry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Devon McLain Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Denair Woodard Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Freddie Long Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jesse Buelow Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15John Fitzgerald Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Johnny Ivey Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Lydia Kapunan Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Michael Sparks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Stevie Taylor Shoplifting, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Walter Matthews Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/29/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/30/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore